Not even a penny for Delhi as share in central taxes: Atishi on Union Budget

NEW DELHI: Reacting over the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Tuesday, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said that the people of Delhi have got Rs 0. She said that the people of Delhi had demanded from the central government that they should get 5% of the money they pay as tax, but the central government has not fulfilled the demand of the people of Delhi.

“Delhi has not received a single rupee in the budget for 2024-25 in share in Central Taxes. The central government gives financial assistance to local bodies, similarly the people of Delhi were also demanding to give 5% of their tax to MCD( Municipal Corporation Delhi), but the central government has not given even a single rupee,” the Delhi Finance Minister said.

The Delhi Minister said that Modi government again betrayed the people of the national capital. “In this budget of 2024-25, 1.24 lakh crore rupees have been given to various states of the country. But the people of Delhi have not received even a single rupee from this. Whereas Rs 82207 crore has been given to various local bodies of the country but MCD has not got a single rupee in this budget. Last year, Delhi gave Rs 2.07 lakh crore to the central government in the form of Income Tax and Rs 25000 crores in the form of CGST. That means the people of Delhi paid taxes worth Rs 2.32 lakh crore to the central government. But despite this, nothing has been given to Delhi in this budget,” she said.

Atishi further said that in the last 11 years, the BJP government at the Centre has done nothing for Delhi. The people of Delhi pay tax of 40000 crore to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government every year. With this tax of 40000 crore, the Kejriwal government has been providing many facilities to the people of Delhi including excellent government schools, mohalla clinics, 24 hours free electricity and free bus travel for women. She said that the people of Delhi pay Rs 2.32 lakh crore every year as tax to the BJP-ruled central government, but the central government does not give anything to the people of city. The BJP government at the center has not done a single work for Delhi in the last 11 years.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that this budget is full of disappointment. The government has failed on every front and every section of the country is disappointed with this budget.

He said that farmers expected MSP to be doubled, but it was not done, youth of the country were expecting the end of the Agniveer scheme but that too was not done, there was hope that some effective steps would be taken to reduce inflation but that did not happen and tax was also increased on people investing in the stock market.