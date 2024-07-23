Panel formed to probe IGI canopy crash: Govt to Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: In response to a Delhi High Court notice over the canopy collapse incident at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Centre on Monday informed the court that a high-level committee has been established to probe the incident.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Monday was apprised that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has included experts from IIT Delhi in the committee.

During the hearing, the Centre also emphasised its commitment to addressing similar incidents at airports in Jabalpur and Rajkot.

Acknowledging the broader implications, the government told the court that it has mandated all airport operators nationwide to conduct third-party audits of airport infrastructure through reputable institutions like the IIT. This directive includes a comprehensive annual evaluation of civil, electrical, and technical aspects of airport buildings prior to the monsoon season.

The high court was informed that a FIR has been lodged over the alleged negligence that led to the tragedy.

The information was presented in response to a PIL seeking a Special Investigation Team or CBI probe into the recent airport mishaps.

With the government’s detailed response and proactive measures, the high court has decided to close the PIL, acknowledging the steps taken to enhance airport safety.