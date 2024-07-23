PUC centres warn of total closure if govt acts tough

NEW DELHI: While the Delhi government is considering taking action against petrol pump owners who have shut down pollution under control (PUC) certification centres in the national capital to express discontent over the proposed hike in PUC certification rates, the dealers have warned that they would surrender their PUC centers if any coercive action is taken against them by the government.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association (DPDA), after a general body meeting, has decided to continue the strike and even intensify its agitation if the government takes any punitive action.

“The transport department is mulling action against the dealers who have shut down these centres causing inconvenience to the public. There is a separate license issued for running PUC certification centres. We are drawing up a list of fuel stations and the government is considering whether their licenses to operate the centres should be suspended,” a transport department official said.

According to sources, the list will be shown to transport minister Kailash Gahlot and a final decision will be taken. “The hike proposed by the government looks at the welfare of the consumers as well as the petrol pump owners. We cannot prefer one over the other,” said another official.

“The recent developments and the stand of the Delhi government were discussed in the general body meeting. It was resolved that the protest will continue till the impasse is broken. The DPDA would also be approaching the L-G to intervene in the matter. Meanwhile, if the government takes any action, we will surrender the PUC centers,” said Bibek Banerjee, general secretary, DPDA

Nearly 600 PUC centres have been shut for a week following the strike called by the DPDA which has said the proposed hike is not commensurate with the operational costs of the pollution checking centres.

‘Transport dept keeping a list of striking pump operaters’

