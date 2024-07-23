Religious leaders unite against child marriage

NEW DELHI: In an interfaith dialogue held in the national capital, 17 religious leaders from nine different faiths agreed to collectively denounce and combat the practice of child marriage. Organized by India Child Protection, a partner of Child Marriage Free India, the event saw unanimous agreement among the leaders that no religion endorses child marriage.

The faith leaders, representing Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism, Baha’i, Jainism, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism, called for the display of anti-child marriage messages at all religious places and pledged to play pivotal roles in eradicating the practice within their communities.

They emphasized the importance of unity in this cause and the need for all children to have access to protection, education, and development.

Dr M Iqbal Siddiqui of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said Islam requires mature consent, while Goswami Sushil Ji Maharaj of Bhartiya Sarv Dharm Sansad reiterated that child marriage is a cross-religion issue needing unified action.