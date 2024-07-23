Thomas Zacharias, the millet chef

Chef Thomas Zacharias’s culinary journey is a captivating adventure that began under the influence of his grandmother and her culinary magic. He has since embarked on an extensive exploration of Indian cuisine through his ‘Chef on the Road’ expedition, traversing 25 states and immersing himself in diverse culinary traditions and ingredients.

Along this journey, he gained a profound understanding of India’s rich culinary heritage and the critical role of millets, once a dominant grain but now overshadowed. He launched the Millet Revival Project under the Locavore platform. He speaks about his ambitious project to TMS.

You started an expedition in 2014 across India called Chef on the Road. What inspired you to take this step?

My first food trip started in 2013 through Europe. I realised that I’d been cooking food from countries that I never visited. The trip became a turning point when I met the chef of Osteria Francescana, a restaurant in Italy. When the chef came out to talk to the customers, I expected him to discuss modern cooking techniques. Instead, he shared heartfelt stories about his grandmother and how the restaurant honoured her by showcasing regional cuisine. That made me realise the need to explore the culinary heritage back home. Six months later, I quit my job and travelled across India.

Did you feel like bringing certain foods to the mainstream?

I felt like bringing certain foods to the mainstream, especially, Kashmiri Gustaba, a light and airy meatball crafted by aerating the meat as it’s beaten. In Kerala, I engaged with the Kadar and Malayar tribal communities in villages such as Chimmony and Karikkadav, located in the Chalakudy river basin. Also, the cuisine of Aos, an ethnic group in Nagaland was inspiring.