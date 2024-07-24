‘Beaten, forced to sing national anthem’: Delhi HC orders CBI investigation into death of man

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the death of Faizan, a 23-year-old man allegedly beaten by Delhi Police during the 2020 Delhi riots.

The court’s decision comes after a viral video surfaced following the riots in February 2020 showing Faizan being allegedly assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem by policemen.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while passing the order, criticised the Delhi Police’s handling of the case, calling it “tardy and sketchy.”

“There is no gain in saying that what the Delhi Police have done so far is too little, too late,” read the court order on Tuesday.

Faizan’s mother, Kismatun, filed the plea, urging for a SIT and a court-monitored probe. Her counsel, Advocate Vrinda Grover, argued that the Delhi Police’s investigation has been one-sided and failed to address the involvement of senior officers allegedly responsible for falsifying records related to Faizan’s detention.

Responding to the court, the Delhi Police assured ongoing investigation efforts but cited challenges in forensic examination and identifying officers in the viral video due to unclear footage.

The court noted concerns over the impartiality of the investigation, stating that the police personnel accused of the assault were involved in the investigation themselves, which raised questions about the integrity of the process.

“In the present case, apart from the fact that the custodians of the law are themselves accused of having committed its breach, the perpetrators of the offence are themselves members of the agency that is investigating them. This situation does not inspire confidence,” read the court order.