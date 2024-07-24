Budget 2024: Chandrawal water plant gets Rs 200 crore

NEW DELHI: The Chandrawal Water Treatment plant, one of the three water treatment plants through which the city gets its drinking water supply, was allocated Rs 200 crore under the Additional Central Assistance for Externally Aided Projects in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

The plant, which caters to 30 per cent of the water supply in NDMC areas, contributes 105 gallons per day. Even last year, the water treatment plant got Rs 200 crore.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), constituted under the Delhi Jal Board Act, 1998, is responsible for the production and distribution of drinking water and for collecting, treating, and disposing of domestic sewage in the Capital.

Last year, during the floods, the Chandrawal plant was flooded, and its pumps malfunctioned, leading to severe disruption of the water supply in many areas.

In response to recurrent operational challenges, the Delhi Jal Board officials noted the approval of a proposal for implementing smart pumps at water treatment plants to enhance flood resilience.

Pan India, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has received a budgetary allocation of Rs 77,390.68 crores for the fiscal year 2024-2025. This figure reflects a minimal increase of only 0.5 per cent from the revised estimate of Rs 77,032.65 crore announced in budget 2023-2024.

A substantial portion of this financial year’s allotment for the Drinking Water and Sanitation department is directed towards the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which received Rs 69,926.65 crore, a marginal rise from the revised estimate of Rs 69,846.31 crore in 2023-2024.

Notably, Delhi had recently faced severe drinking water problems during the heatwave. Desperate residents in different parts of the city were seen waiting in long queues and running behind water tankers to fulfil their daily requirements.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre along with states and multilateral development banks will promote water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management projects in 100 large cities through bankable projects.