Budget 2024: Delhi Police gets Rs 11,400 cr; Rs 100 cr allotted for prison reforms

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police was allocated Rs 11,400 crore in the Union Budget for the 2024-25 financial year, of which Rs 270 crore will be spent on infrastructure development, such as office and residential building projects.

The Union Budget 2024 was presented twice this year due to the Lok Sabha Elections. In the interim budget, presented on Feb 1, the Capital Police was allocated a sum of Rs 11,397 crore in the Union Budget Estimates which was slashed by around 4.5 per cent i.e. Rs 535 crore less than the previous year’s budget estimate.

For the financial year 2023-2024, the Delhi Police received a budget estimate of Rs 11,932.03 crore. However, it was later revised to Rs 12,128 crore for the same period.

Notably, the Delhi Police are responsible for maintaining and enforcing laws and order in Delhi’s national capital territory. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

“The provision is for routing expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR mega citites and model traffic system, upgradation and expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of the latest technology and installation of traffic signals,” the official said.

Of the total budget allocated to the police department, Rs 10,291.28 crore will be used for establishment-related

expenditures. The capital expenditure of Rs 889.08 crore excludes the Rs 220.48 crore meant for the development of police infrastructure.