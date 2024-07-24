Centre allots Rs 951 cr as assistance for Union Territory of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The BJP-ruled central government will provide the Union Territory of Delhi with Rs 951 crore of assistance in the Union Budget for the 2024-25 financial year, the same as in the previous year.

The grants, in return for Delhi’s share in the pool of central taxes and duties, were clubbed under the “central assistance to Union Territories” in the budget estimates for 2023-24 and remained so in the budget for 2024-25. The assistance is meant for financing the Delhi government’s schemes.

In addition to this amount, the city will also receive Rs 15 crore as grants for contributing to the Union Territory’s Disaster Response Fund (UT-DRF).

Another component of allocation to Delhi included Rs 2 crore for enhanced compensation to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Notably, the Union Government introduced a rehabilitation package to provide relief to victims of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots. The scheme contained an ex-gratia payment of Rs 3.5 lakh for each death case and Rs 1.25 lakh in case of injuries.