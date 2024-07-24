Jobs, skilling in focus, central varsities get Rs 4,000 cr more

NEW DELHI: UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a Rs 15,928 crore budget allocation for central universities, a Rs 4,000 crore hike from last year. It is aimed towards education, employment and skill development.

Meanwhile, the allocation for IGNOU has increased by Rs 35 crores.

In 2023-24, six central universities, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU), Jamia Millia Islamia, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and University of Hyderabad (UoH), received Rs 826.28 crore more than the financial year 2022-23. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) received Rs 337.67 crore last year. In 2022-23, these universities were allocated a total of Rs 4017.83 crore against Rs 3,191.55 in 2021-22.

The allocation for central universities has yet to be shared individually. Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “This year, the Education Ministry’s budget allocation has increased by 6.8 per cent, which signifies the government’s commitment to advancing the education sector.”

Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra said, “I welcome the Union Government’s announcement of financial support for loans up-to Rs 10 lakh for getting higher education in domestic institutions, for youth/students who are not eligible under any existing government schemes/programs.”

Sapna Moudgil, CEO, NIIT Foundation said, “It has been good to see that skilling and employment were at the forefront of this budget as one of the key priorities – with a greater emphasis on a multi-dimensional approach to hone the youth with industry-ready skills.”

The rise in allocation towards central universities come at a time when Opposition has been cornering BJP over job crisis.