Medicos welcome duty cut on cancer drugs

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s decision to exempt customs duty on three advanced cancer treatment medicines, tubes, and flat panel detectors used in medical X-ray machines has received three cheers from the medical fraternity.
Doctors and experts from the diagnostics community have welcomed the move.
According to doctors, exempting life-saving cancer drugs from import duty would increase affordability and accessibility by up to 20 percent.
The three advanced cancer treatment drugs exempted from custom duty are, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, used for advanced HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have not responded to other treatments.
The remaining two are Osimertinib, used for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and Durvalumab, for non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer particularly after initial treatments have failed.
“Exemption from basic customs duty could potentially reduce the price by 10-20%, making these treatments more affordable for patients. This can improve access to advanced cancer treatments, reduce the financial burden on patients and their families, and potentially improve treatment outcomes by allowing more patients to benefit from these effective therapies,” Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said.
Dr Aditya Sarin, Senior Oncologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said price reduction offers renewed hope among cancer patients in advanced stages of the disease.
However the experts said that the exact reduction in cost will depend on the current customs duty rates and other associated costs such as import taxes and logistics.
Budget for hospitals
The Union Budget for central hospitals in the city saw a mix of reductions and increases, with fat shares going to two key institutes—All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia (RML).
The RML budget increased by Rs 338 crores from Rs 1,272 crores in 2023-24 to Rs 1,610 crores this budget. The AIIMS received Rs 389 crores more this year, which increased from Rs 4,134 to Rs 4,523 crores in the 2024-25. Meanwhile, the Safdarjung hospital, received a minuscule increase of Rs 21 crores in this budget. The hospital’s allocation increased from Rs 1,853 crores in 2023-24 to Rs 1,874 crores,a reduction of Rs 60 crores from the revised estimates of 2023-24. Meanwhile, Lady Hardinge Medical College’s (LHMC) budget was slashed by Rs 18 crores this year. It received Rs 750 crore, compared to Rs 768.15 crore it was allocated in 2023-24.