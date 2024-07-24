Medicos welcome duty cut on cancer drugs

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s decision to exempt customs duty on three advanced cancer treatment medicines, tubes, and flat panel detectors used in medical X-ray machines has received three cheers from the medical fraternity.

Doctors and experts from the diagnostics community have welcomed the move.

According to doctors, exempting life-saving cancer drugs from import duty would increase affordability and accessibility by up to 20 percent.

The three advanced cancer treatment drugs exempted from custom duty are, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, used for advanced HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have not responded to other treatments.

The remaining two are Osimertinib, used for EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and Durvalumab, for non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer particularly after initial treatments have failed.

“Exemption from basic customs duty could potentially reduce the price by 10-20%, making these treatments more affordable for patients. This can improve access to advanced cancer treatments, reduce the financial burden on patients and their families, and potentially improve treatment outcomes by allowing more patients to benefit from these effective therapies,” Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said.

Dr Aditya Sarin, Senior Oncologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said price reduction offers renewed hope among cancer patients in advanced stages of the disease.