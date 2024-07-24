No change in allocation for national capital at Rs 1,168 crore

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget has not increased Delhi’s fund allocation for 2024-25 as it made a provision of Rs 1,168 crore for the Union Territory of Delhi. In the financial year 2022-23, the allocation was Rs 960 crore and in 2023-24, it was increased to Rs 1,168 crore.

As per the Budget, the transfer to the national capital from the Union home ministry included Rs 968 crore under the revenue head and Rs 200 crore under capital head. There were no grants in lieu of a share in Central taxes and duties this time again. It was Rs 325 crore in 2022-23.

The Delhi Police is allocated Rs 11,400 crore, of which Rs 270 crore will be spent for infrastructure. In the interim budget in February, the city police was allocated Rs 11,397 crore which was slashed by around 4.5 per cent.

The Budget for Central hospitals saw a mix of reductions and increase with a big share for the RML and AIIMS.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Delhi has not got anything. The Delhi government had demanded 5 per cent of the money they pay as tax, but the Centre has not done so, the ruling party said.