Not even a penny as share in taxes: Delhi minister Atishi on Union Budget

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Union Budget 2024 presented on Tuesday, INDIA bloc partners AAP and Congress said the BJP-led NDA government has dashed the hopes and aspirations of the people of Delhi.

With no major announcement, they alleged that the national capital remains completely neglected and continues to receive “no support” from the Centre.

Addressing a presser, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said the Delhiites demanded Rs 20,000 crore, which is just 10 per cent of their taxes. “Despite this, both the Delhi government and the MCD did not get a single rupee for their contribution, she claimed.

Atishi pointed out that the Centre allotted a share in central taxes to other states but not Delhi.

She challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “show even one thing done for Delhi in the last 11 budgets presented by its government at the Centre”.

“This is the model of the BJP. On the other side is Arvind Kejriwal’s government which gets only Rs 40,000 crore in taxes annually, whose power has been snatched away, which has no control over the officers, whose all work is tried to be stopped, but it still provides 24-hour electricity, free electricity, good schools, good hospitals, electric buses, free bus travel for women to the people of Delhi,” she said.

The Delhi Unit of the BJP, however, praised the Budget, terming it a medium of developing India based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India in 2047. It hailed the Centre for increasing the budgetary provisions for Awas Yojna (home scheme) and simultaneously rebuked the ruling AAP government for not implementing the central government schemes in the city.

“The budget is beneficial for the city’s women and youth as it directly allows income tax relief for new-employed people, especially those from small towns, who take up secondary and tertiary jobs.