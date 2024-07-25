2020 riots: Delhi HC issues notice to cops over Umar Khalid’s bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Umar Khalid’s bail application in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the Delhi Riots of 2020. A division bench, comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Girish Kathpaliya, scheduled the matter for further hearing on August 29.

Khalid was arrested under UAPA provisions, alongside other charges, in connection with the riots that led to communal tension and violence in Delhi, resulting in many casualties. The case remains under investigation, with multiple chargesheets and supplementary chargesheets filed over the past years.

Khalid’s bail plea was rejected by the trial court, prompting him to approach the High Court. On May 28, the Karkardooma Court refused to grant him regular bail. Special Judge Sameer Bajpai cited a prior Delhi HC order, stating that the allegations against Khalid were prima facie true, thereby disqualifying him from bail under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.

“The High Court has thoroughly examined the role of the applicant and concluded that the allegations are prima facie true, hence the applicant does not qualify for bail,” Judge Bajpai noted in his order.

The trial court emphasised that the HC had conducted a surface analysis, sufficient for determining the prima facie involvement of Khalid. This analysis was deemed adequate for denying bail, aligning with legal precedents that prevent deep analysis at the bail consideration stage.