Delhi HC quashes summons against Hero chairman

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday quashed the summons issued to Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Kant Munjal in a case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence concerning foreign currency allegations. The order came in response to Munjal’s plea to nullify a trial court’s July 1, 2023 order, which had issued summons against him under the Customs Act.

The DRI’s case, initiated in 2022, accused Munjal and several others, including a third-party service provider, of carrying and attempting to illicitly export prohibited foreign currency. The agency alleged that illegally exported foreign currency equivalent to around Rs 54 crore to various countries from 2014-2019 were used to finance Munjal’s personal expenses.