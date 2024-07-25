Mega camp set up for 20K Kanwariyas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has set up the country’s biggest Kanwar camp at Kashmere Gate to accommodate as many as 20,000 people.
Minister Atishi visited the Kanwar camp to take stock of the preparations and instructed the administration to remain alert during the Kanwar Yatra to ensure the safety and facilities of the Kanwariyas, an official statement said.
Notably, 185 Kanwar camps are being set up for ‘Shiv Bhakts’ (devotees of lord Shiva) across the city. “Serving the ‘Shiv Bhakts’ is a work of virtue and faith. In this direction, the Kejriwal government is fulfilling its responsibility by providing all the facilities to the Kanwariyas,” she added.
She said that there are 185 Kanwar camps that have been set up across Delhi, where all the facilities like waterproof tents, sleeping arrangements, clean water, and toilets are being provided.
The minister said that medical staff will be present in all the camps 24x7 so that the Kanwariyas can be given immediate treatment if required and local dispensaries have been linked to the camps. CATS ambulances have been connected for any emergency. Hospitals have been instructed to make special arrangements for the treatment of Kanwariyas.
She said, “We all should thank the Kanwariyas that they are doing the virtuous work for all of us by bringing Jal from Haridwar and worshiping Lord Bholenath. In such a situation, serving these Kanwariyas is the priority and responsibility of the Kejriwal government and we will ensure all the facilities for the ‘Shiv Bhakt’ Kanwariyas in our Kanwar camps.”
The yatra commenced on the first day of the holy month of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2, as Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva. A large number of ‘Kanwariyas’ will reach Delhi, while some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders.
24x7 medical care for pilgrims, says Atishi
