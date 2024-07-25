Minor girl raped, thrown off building's terrace in Delhi's Dwarka; accused at large

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed from the terrace of her 5-storey residential building in the Dwarka area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Yash alias Kala (22), is still at large and multiple teams have been formed to nab him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh informed that information was received at Dwarka North police station regarding a girl falling from the terrace of a building after which the officers immediately rushed to the spot to find that the victim had already been taken to hospital by a passerby.

The cops then went to the hospital where they met the victim. The girl alleged that she was first sexually assaulted and then thrown off the terrace of the building.

"Then the victim was referred to a one-stop centre, Gynae, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she was medically examined and treated. The victim was then counselled by Crisis Intervention Cell (CIC) Counsellor," the DCP said, adding the girl had fractured her arm and there was an injury on her leg.

Accordingly, based on her complaint, the police registered a case under section 127 (Punishment for Wrongful confinement), 65 (rape on a woman under sixteen years), 109 (Attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

The police have recorded the statement of the victim under section 183 of the BNSS and launched a manhunt to nab the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, police sources told this newspaper that the girl had earlier been subjected to sexual assault allegedly by a group of men.

"She had previously lodged a complaint of gangrape following which two people were arrested and currently they are in judicial custody," the source said.

However, the official source denied any connection between the previous assault and the current one.