Orchards of legacy

There’s a shift in the season. Even though the heavy humid air surrounds us, one cannot help but notice that the festive season is near, and soon the weather will change to breezy mornings and lighter evenings. I, for one, love the cooler temperatures and cannot wait for the autumn breeze to surround us, slowly giving way to the magical Delhi winters! But as much as I abhor the hot summer months, it is only my love for mangoes that makes them bearable. The excitement began all the way back in March, as Alphonsos from Ratnagiri started flooding the market, slowly making way for Gir Kesar from Gujarat. Then, come the familiar mangoes from the Northern belt—Langra, Dussehri, Chausa and Amrapali.

Alas! We’re almost at the end of the mango season. Not being one who’s quite ready to bid farewell to my favourite fruit just as yet, I decided to pack my bags and drive almost 300 kilometres to a century-old mango orchard in the foothills of the Shivaliks, to savour the sight and flavours of the season’s last few mangoes. Bikram Bagh in Nahan, a small town in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, is spread over 100 acres and was established by Colonel Bir Bikram Singh, the younger son of the then Maharaja of Sirmaur. He was an astute military man who led as the Commander in Chief of the State Forces in WWI—relics of which can still be seen at Bikram Bagh. The sprawling land was once a dense forest, which the late colonel converted into an enviable orchard with over 15-20 varieties of mangoes. Siddharth Katoch, a resident of Delhi and the man behind Bikram Bagh today, is the fifth generation member who has taken it upon himself to preserve this rich family history.

“That mango tree that you see behind your room is almost a century old and was amongst one of the first trees to have been planted here. This mango on that tree is known as Handle, and it was specially grafted for King George V”, Katoch shares. The mango was almost as big as my face, and I was informed that this was not even half the size that it once used to be! It is a variety that is not as common in the rest of India but was once amongst the most prized ones in this belt of Shivaliks. It is an extremely fleshy mango with a small seed, and it was made to be such that scooping and eating it was easier for the colonisers, who did enjoy their fair bit of the king of fruits.