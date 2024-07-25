Paris 2024: Nine DU students in India’s big Olympic dream

NEW DELHI: This year’s Indian contingent for Paris Olympics will have nine students from the University of Delhi. Six of them are participating in Shooting, said DU Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh.

One player is participating in Athletics and another in Table Tennis. Along with them, a former DU student will travel to the French capital as a Shooting coach. The V-C recalled that four DU students participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, thus the number has more than doubled this time.

Dr Anil Kumar Kalkal, Director of DU Sports Council, said out of the 9 players, Manu Bhaker, Amoj Jacob and Manika Batra also participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Paris Olympics, beginning July 26, will last until August 11. The Indian contingent includes 117 players. More than half of the female players in Shooting are from DU.

Prof. Yogesh Singh said this time 21 Indian players are participating in Shooting in the Olympics.

“Out of these, 11 are female players. It is a matter of pride that of those 11 female players, six are DU students. Of the total eight players of the Indian team in Table Tennis, four are women, out of which one is from DU,” said the V-C.