Schools, universities crucial in democracy: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court underscored the critical role played by schools, universities, and academic institutions in shaping a robust democracy and a thriving nation, emphasising that these institutions are not mere factories to churn out degree-holders but essential for cultivating knowledgeable and responsible citizens to lead the country.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said while academic institutions are often overlooked as pillars of democracy, they are, in fact, foundational to the nation’s stability and progress.

The court’s observation came while dismissing a petition challenging Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Academic Council decision which overturned a Special Committee’s recommendation regarding the petitioner’s PhD de-registration.

Justice Sharma pointed out the stark difference between producing individuals solely focused on obtaining degrees and nurturing well-rounded human beings committed to contributing to society. “Maintaining academic discipline and standards, particularly at higher levels of education and research, is vital for the community and the country as a whole,” the court stated.

The petitioner sought reinstatement in the PhD programme, followed by a formal de-registration in line with the Special Committee’s advice. However, the court found that he had violated mandatory clauses of the university’s Ordinance concerning the Award of PhD Degree by not completing the requisite two-year residency period.