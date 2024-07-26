BJP writes to Delhi L-G seeking appointment of Scheduled Caste Mayor

NEW DELHI: In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), VK Saxena, Delhi BJP leaders Raja Iqbal Singh and Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday demanded the immediate appointment of a Scheduled Caste Mayor.
Additionally, the BJP leader also requested the L-G’s intervention for directing the authorities to issue an order to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Committee highlighting a “huge backlog of funds” faced by the municipal corporation.
According to the BJP, the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates the appointment of a reserved categoty Mayor in the third year of the term, but the Kejriwal government has not initiated the necessary procedures.
The BJP leaders accused Chief Minister Kejriwal of displaying “anti-women and anti-Dalit behavior” by obstructing the mayoral polls process. They asserted that the Chief Minister, who is currently in jail, has not performed his duty of writing to the L-G to commence the election process, resulting in a four-month delay in appointing a Scheduled Caste Mayor.
“It was mandatory for the MCD House to elect a Scheduled Caste community Mayor in the first meeting of the year 2024-25 in April but almost four months later, the MCD has not elected a Scheduled Caste Mayor which is a grave violation of the DMC Act,” the letter read.
Additionally, the BJP leaders raised concerns about the financial crisis faced by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. They attributed this crisis to the Kejriwal government’s failure to form the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission and urged the L-G to take immediate action.
“As a result of the non constitution of the sixth Delhi Finance Commission, the MCD continues to receive funds as decided by fifth DFC in 2016-17 thus depriving MCD of proper funds,” the BJP leaders read.
The Mayor polls were scheduled to be held on April 26 but were postponed after L-G Saxena refused to appoint a presiding officer for it.
“In the absence of inputs from the CM, the L-G does not deem it appropriate to exercise his power as administrator to appoint the presiding officer,” Raj Niwas said.