BJP writes to Delhi L-G seeking appointment of Scheduled Caste Mayor

NEW DELHI: In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), VK Saxena, Delhi BJP leaders Raja Iqbal Singh and Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday demanded the immediate appointment of a Scheduled Caste Mayor.

Additionally, the BJP leader also requested the L-G’s intervention for directing the authorities to issue an order to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Committee highlighting a “huge backlog of funds” faced by the municipal corporation.

According to the BJP, the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act mandates the appointment of a reserved categoty Mayor in the third year of the term, but the Kejriwal government has not initiated the necessary procedures.

The BJP leaders accused Chief Minister Kejriwal of displaying “anti-women and anti-Dalit behavior” by obstructing the mayoral polls process. They asserted that the Chief Minister, who is currently in jail, has not performed his duty of writing to the L-G to commence the election process, resulting in a four-month delay in appointing a Scheduled Caste Mayor.