Delhi AIDS Society issues notice to AIIMS over HIV+ support centre vandalism

NEW DELHI: Over the “vandalism” at a treatment center for HIV+ patients by “guards” of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), the Delhi State AIDS control society has demanded a report from the AIIMS.

The society has issued a notice to the AIIMS director seeking a complete report on Monday’s incident and its impact on patient care and treatment.

“Concerning media report, an incidence has been reported from your ART centre AIIMS (report enclosed) Care, Support and Treatment services are essential for every HIV-infected person. It is requested to share a status report/views with the Delhi State AIDS Control Society for apprising the authorities,” the notice read.

According to staff members, the security staff at AIIMS “vandalised” a running ART clinic, “damaged” medical records of patients and “misbehaved” with the faculty to “forcibly” vacate the space where the medical center is situated.

The security personnel were armed with lathis and ordered to evacuate the space even though the patients were inside, they said.

The staff managing the ART center said no prior intimation was given to them by the administration to vacate the space and the guards wanted them to vacate immediately.

Few HIV patients said they were “assaulted” by the security staff. The patients have complaints against security guards and the additional security officer (ASO) to the Deputy Director of Administration.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a month-old order in which the administration stated that it plans to open generic medicine counters at the ART center. The move was opposed by the faculty of medicine, which runs the ART center where the incident occurred.