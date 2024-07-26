Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case and the corruption cases linked to the alleged excise scam, thus prolonging his stay at the Tihar jail.

Given the circumstances, in a relief to the incarcerated Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on the same day granted permission to Kejriwal to hold two extra meetings per week with his legal counsel during his stay in Tihar Jail. The decision comes amid Kejriwal’s ongoing legal battles related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

In the trial court, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ruled to extended Kejriwal’s custody in the money laundering case being probed by the ED, until July 31. Additionally, his judicial custody in a corruption case filed by the CBI was extended until August 8.

Besides Kejriwal, the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, were also extended until July 31 in connection with the money laundering case.

During the proceedings, which was held via video conferencing, Special public prosecutor N K Matta representing the ED requested an extension to furnish physical copies of the supplementary chargesheets, mentioning that electronic copies would be delivered Thursday.