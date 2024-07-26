Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case and the corruption cases linked to the alleged excise scam, thus prolonging his stay at the Tihar jail.
Given the circumstances, in a relief to the incarcerated Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court on the same day granted permission to Kejriwal to hold two extra meetings per week with his legal counsel during his stay in Tihar Jail. The decision comes amid Kejriwal’s ongoing legal battles related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
In the trial court, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ruled to extended Kejriwal’s custody in the money laundering case being probed by the ED, until July 31. Additionally, his judicial custody in a corruption case filed by the CBI was extended until August 8.
Besides Kejriwal, the judicial custody of AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, were also extended until July 31 in connection with the money laundering case.
During the proceedings, which was held via video conferencing, Special public prosecutor N K Matta representing the ED requested an extension to furnish physical copies of the supplementary chargesheets, mentioning that electronic copies would be delivered Thursday.
The court instructed the ED to ensure that the accused individuals received the supplementary chargesheets in hard copy format by July 31.
On July 12, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 25 in connection with the corruption case.
Meanwhile, at the high court, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna justified granting permission to Kejriwal to hold two additional consultations with his legal team by emphasizing the importance of ensuring Kejriwal’s right to a fair trial and effective legal representation during his confinement.
The court’s decision overrides objections raised by the ED and Tihar authorities, who argued against granting Kejriwal special privileges beyond the usual two weekly meetings allowed for ordinary inmates.
“The petitioner is seeking his fundamental right to a fair trial and legal consultation while he is confined to Tihar Jail. To deny him effective legal help would be contrary to principles of justice,” the court observed, highlighting the broader implications of restricting such rights based on technical grounds.
Kejriwal, facing multiple cases, had initially the court seeking permission for additional meetings with his legal team.
HC seeks ED’s reply to Satyendar Jain’s plea
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the ED response on a plea by former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain challenging an order taking cognisance of a charge sheet against him and others in a money laundering case. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to the ED on Jain’s petition and asked it to file a status report within 15 days.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 22. Jain has sought setting aside of a trial court’s July 29, 2022 order taking cognisance of ED’s charge sheet in the money laundering case. He has also challenged the summons issued to him in the case and the subsequent orders remanding him in judicial custody, and sought his release from the jail.
The ED opposed the petition on grounds of maintainability and said while the trial court’s cognisance order was passed in July 2022, the AAP leader has challenged it now.