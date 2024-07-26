Minor sexually assaulted, pushed from terrace of five-storey building in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed from the terrace of her 5-storey residential building in Dwarka area of the city, an official said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Yash alias Kala (22), is still at large and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.
Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said information was received at Dwarka North police station regarding a girl falling from the terrace of a building and when the police staff reached, they found out that the survivor had already been taken to a hospital by a passerby.
The survivor alleged that she was first sexually assaulted and then thrown off the terrace of the building.
“She was referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where she was medically examined and treated. She was counselled by a Crisis Intervention Cell (CIC) Counsellor,” the DCP said, adding the survivor’s arm is fractured and there is an injury on her leg.
The police have registered a case under section 127 (Punishment for Wrongful confinement), 65 (rape on a woman under sixteen years), 109 (Attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.
They recorded the survivor’s statement under section 183 of the BNSS and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.
Meanwhile, police sources told TNIE that there is another case of the same minor when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men. “The accused are in judicial custody,” the sources said.