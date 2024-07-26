Minor sexually assaulted, pushed from terrace of five-storey building in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and pushed from the terrace of her 5-storey residential building in Dwarka area of the city, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Yash alias Kala (22), is still at large and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said information was received at Dwarka North police station regarding a girl falling from the terrace of a building and when the police staff reached, they found out that the survivor had already been taken to a hospital by a passerby.

The survivor alleged that she was first sexually assaulted and then thrown off the terrace of the building.