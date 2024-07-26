Opposition rally in Jantar Mantar on July 30 over Delhi CM’s health

NEW DELHI: The Opposition INDIA bloc has decided to hold a rally on July 30 at Jantar Mantar over deteriorating health of Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

“The INDIA bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30 to raise the issue of Arvind Kejriwal’s declining health. The BJP-led Central government and L-G V K Saxena are playing with Kejriwal’s life,” the AAP said in a statement on Thursday.

On March 31, the Opposition bloc had put up a show of strength in Ramlila Maidan in support of the AAP supremo. At the 17-party rally before the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal read out the party’s poll “guarantees” and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sought immediate release of Opposition leaders.

On June 29, the AAP had organised a protest outside the BJP office against Kejriwal’s arrest. The party said, “To keep the chief minister in jail, the CBI arrested him.”

Judicial custody of CM, Sisodia, Kavitha extended

A city court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering and corruption cases related to the alleged excise scam. The judge also extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha in the money laundering case.