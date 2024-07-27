Brij Bhushan case: Delhi court summons survivor, witness against WFI ex-chief

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court has summoned a survivor and witness to provide evidence in a sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The move comes as the court seeks to advance the criminal proceedings initiated by women wrestlers against Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.
On Friday, the court heard testimony from a cop involved in the probe. However, the recording of further evidence was postponed because a mobile phone seized during the probe is now held at the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Rohini.
This led Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot to defer the examination of constable Mukesh Kumar, who was part of the probe team that visited Singh’s village in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.
The police had confiscated two mobile phones which are crucial evidence under analysis at FSL. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 6, where the survivor’s testimony will be recorded.
On July 11, the court directed the recording of prosecution witnesses’ statements. Singh, through his counsel Rajiv Mohan, withdrew an application requesting documents related to his foreign travel and hotel stays but retained the option to file a fresh petition.
The formal framing of charges against Singh and Tomar took place on May 21, with both denying the allegations and demanding a trial. The court had initially ordered the framing of charges on May 10, following sufficient material evidence against Singh for sexual harassment and outraging modesty of five women wrestlers.
Charges under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC have been framed against Singh, along with charges under Section 506 (part 1) based on allegations by two women.