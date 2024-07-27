Brij Bhushan case: Delhi court summons survivor, witness against WFI ex-chief

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court has summoned a survivor and witness to provide evidence in a sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The move comes as the court seeks to advance the criminal proceedings initiated by women wrestlers against Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

On Friday, the court heard testimony from a cop involved in the probe. However, the recording of further evidence was postponed because a mobile phone seized during the probe is now held at the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Rohini.

This led Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot to defer the examination of constable Mukesh Kumar, who was part of the probe team that visited Singh’s village in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.