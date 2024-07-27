CBI probe into extortion rackets run from prisons

NEW DELHI: The CBI is probing into the allegations of extortion rackets being run from prisons, including Tihar Jail in the capital, since the last three months.
The matter came to light when the CBI submitted its report on the extortion allegations levelled by Mandoli Jail inmate Sukash alias Sukesh Chandrashekhar against prison authorities before the Delhi High Court on July 19. The CBI informed the HC that it filed a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on April 16 and initiated an investigation.
The CBI registered the PE based on “source information”. The report was filed in the HC in a sealed cover. The report reportedly contains the names of suspects. The CBI requested the HC not to disclose the names as the probe is on.
The CBI informed the HC that the probe is at the initial stage and documents are being collected along with the identification of witnesses.
On November 1, 2022, TNIE broke the story of Chandrashekhar writing to L-G VK Saxena in which he had levelled allegations of extortion against the then DG Prison and ex-minister Satyendra Jain.
Sukesh told the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police about an extortion racket being run from inside Tihar where senior officers are involved in extorting money from jail inmates in the name of protection.
A writ petition seeking directions to the CBI to investigate the matter was then filed by Sukesh’s lawyer advocate Ashok Singh. In November 2022, the CBI filed a status report before the HC mentioning that the EOW is probing the case and the court may pass the order as deemed fit. The HC then directed the CBI to file an updated status report before July 19, 2024.
In November last year, the CBI had written a letter to the L-G seeking his sanction to register a case against Jain and Raj Kumar, the then jail superintendent of Central Jail No. 4, Tihar.
The CBI, while seeking the mandatory sanction from the L-G to proceed against Jain, had alleged that “a high-level corruption and extortion racket” was being run in the jails in connivance with then DG, Prison, Sandeep Goel, and then Additional IG of Prisons Mukesh Prasad along with associate officers, private persons and accomplices. Three months later in February this year, the L-G gave sanction to prosecute former Tihar officials.