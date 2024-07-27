CBI probe into extortion rackets run from prisons

NEW DELHI: The CBI is probing into the allegations of extortion rackets being run from prisons, including Tihar Jail in the capital, since the last three months.

The matter came to light when the CBI submitted its report on the extortion allegations levelled by Mandoli Jail inmate Sukash alias Sukesh Chandrashekhar against prison authorities before the Delhi High Court on July 19. The CBI informed the HC that it filed a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on April 16 and initiated an investigation.

The CBI registered the PE based on “source information”. The report was filed in the HC in a sealed cover. The report reportedly contains the names of suspects. The CBI requested the HC not to disclose the names as the probe is on.

The CBI informed the HC that the probe is at the initial stage and documents are being collected along with the identification of witnesses.

On November 1, 2022, TNIE broke the story of Chandrashekhar writing to L-G VK Saxena in which he had levelled allegations of extortion against the then DG Prison and ex-minister Satyendra Jain.

Sukesh told the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police about an extortion racket being run from inside Tihar where senior officers are involved in extorting money from jail inmates in the name of protection.