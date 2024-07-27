Delhi government considers tax concession for scrapping old vehicles, proposal sent to L-G

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is considering to provide a concession in the Motor Vehicles Tax for the registration of new vehicles, provided a certificate is submitted stating the scrapping of an old vehicle at a registered vehicles scrapping facility (RVSF).

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for his approval.

Addressing the press, transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said, “This policy aims to encourage scrapping of old, polluting vehicles and promote the use of newer, cleaner vehicles. By offering tax concessions, we hope to make it easier for vehicle owners to transition to more environment-friendly options.”

For non-transport vehicles, the concession includes a 20% per cent reduction in the Motor Vehicles Tax payable on the registration of new petrol, CNG, or LPG vehicles, and a 15 per cent reduction for new diesel vehicles.

For transport vehicles, the concession includes a 15 per cent reduction in the Motor Vehicles Tax payable on the registration of new petrol, CNG, or LPG vehicles, and a 10 per cent reduction for new diesel vehicles.

However, the total Motor Vehicles Tax concessions shall not exceed 50 per cent of the scrap value in both cases. Further, the validity of the certificate of deposit for the old vehicle for scrapping is three years.

Court ban on overage vehicles

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had said that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded. A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.