Delhi High Court rejects plea against Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to challenge the Central government’s decision to observe June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas’ (Constitution Assassination Day).

The PIL, filed by Samir Malik, contended that the Emergency was proclaimed under Article 352 of the Constitution, and therefore, it was inappropriate to describe it as the ‘murder of the Constitution.’

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ruled that the notification issued on July 12 was not in opposition to the emergency proclamation under Article 352 of the Constitution but rather highlighted the “abuse of power, misuse of constitutional provisions, and the subsequent excesses.”

“The notification does not violate the Constitution or show it any disrespect,” the Court stated while dismissing the petition.

The Union government observed June 25 as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas. The gazette notification issued on Friday said that a proclamation of Emergency was made on June, 25, 1975, following which “there was gross abuse of power by the Government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities.”

It added that the people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India and the power of India’s resilient democracy.

“Therefore, the Government of India declares 25th June as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” the notification said. The petitioner argued that the notification was derogatory and misrepresented a constitutional act.