Delhi University to set up anti-ragging control rooms

NEW DELHI: Ahead of commencement of the new academic session, the University of Delhi has introduced strict penalties for ragging including suspension, expulsion, degree cancellation and barring from classes and exams to ensure a safer campus environment.

The DU held a Proctorial Board meeting on Friday to discuss stringent measures aimed at preventing ragging. The meeting included officials from the Delhi Police and senior officials from the university. This year Anti Ragging Day would be observed on August 12 followed by Anti Ragging Week from August 12 to August 18.

The University will set up two Joint Control Rooms, one each in the North and South Campus. Anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi have already been installed at the strategic locations. Moreover, police pickets will be placed outside every college.