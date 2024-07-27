Exotic birds rescued from Delhi's Kabutar Market

NEW DELHI: Over 1,000 birds, including several exotic species, were rescued from the capital’s Kabutar Market by forest department and police officials, PETA India said on Friday.

The rescue operation was initiated following a complaint about two locked shops in the market housing numerous birds, including Alexandrine parakeets and finches. PETA enlisted the help of animal rights activist and former MP Maneka Gandhi.

Acting on the tip-off, a team from Jama Masjid police station and the forest department raided the shops and found the birds. Confirming the operation, a senior police officer stated, “We have registered an FIR against the suspects under the Wild Life (Protection) Act."

Alexandrine parakeets, among the rescued species, are protected under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, which makes their trade or possession illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.