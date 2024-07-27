No consecutive shifts, surprise alcohol checks for bus drivers in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the DTC bus mishap that killed a woman and injured several passengers onboard, the transport department has now disallowed bus drivers from taking up consecutive duties. Besides, bus operators were also directed to conduct alcohol tests on drivers before duty hours.

The decisions came after a joint meeting of Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and bus operators.

On July 22, a 45-year-old woman was killed and several others were injured when a DTC electric bus collided with a metro pillar in Punjabi Bagh area.

A preliminary probe into the accident revealed that despite being on duty on Sunday night, the driver was again sent out on duty on Monday morning.

According to officials, measures will be implemented in the next few days to check such accidents.

“It will be ensured that no under-rest driver will be deployed on duty. The drivers will be counselled before duty hours. Bus operators have been directed to increase the number of random alcohol tests for the crew. These tests can be conducted before or after duty hours. Apart from making them aware of the measures that need to be taken to avoid bus accidents, they were also issued directions related to conducting checks on drivers,” an official said.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has ordered an inquiry into the incident, directing a report be submitted within a week detailing the reasons for the lapse and measures to prevent future accidents.

Killer buses

On July 22, a 45-year-old woman was killed after a DTC electric bus collided with a metro pillar in Punjabi Bagh. In January this year, a 3-year-old child was allegedly mowed down by a cluster bus in the Najafgarh area. Meanwhile, in March last year, a man was crushed by the rear wheel of a DTC cluster bus