One killed, two injured as families clash over power theft from temple in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death while two others sustained injuries when two families, accusing each other of electricity theft from a temple, clashed in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, an official said on Friday.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta said on July 24, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident in Trilokpuri was received at Mayur Vihar police station after which the police rushed to the spot and discovered that the injured had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Dispute over electricity

“The altercation escalated due to disagreement over the alleged theft of electricity from the temple. This led to a physical confrontation resulting in injuries to Mahesh’s family with Surender’s family,” the DCP said.

During the brawl, Mahesh’s son Vikas was stabbed in the chest following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed during the treatment.

The officer said Mahesh (60) and his second son Abhay (33) were also wounded during the fight where the father-son duo sustained minor facial injuries.

An FIR has been registered under 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1)(3)(5) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said. However, after Vikas' death, the cops added murder charges - sections 103(1) (murder) of the BNS - to the already registered FIR.

After registration of the FIR, the police apprehended the accused Surender, his wife and his two sons, one among them is a minor. Further probe is on, the official added.