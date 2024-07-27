Parts of Delhi under 5-ft water: Congress slams AAP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pradesh Congress (DPCC) on Friday claimed that houses in Fatehpuri Beri area in south Delhi are submerged under five feet rainwater as no desilting of drains was conducted in the area ahead of monsoons.

DPCC chief Devender Yadav accused water minister Atishi of offering “only excuses.” Despite her repeated assurances of having taken all precautionary measures to tackle monsoon woes, there is little relief for people’s suffering, he said.

“Over 1,000 houses have been submerged in over five-feet water at the Valmiki Colony in Fatehpuri Beri, in the Chattarpur Assembly constituency, following rains, and the Delhi government and the MCD... have failed to ensure that rain and drainage water did not flood this colony,” Yadav said.

The Congress also said whenever there is water-logged, AAP and BJP get into verbal duels instead of working together to find a solution to the monsoon woes.

“I, along with senior Congress leaders waded through the filthy water to talk to the authorities to provide relief to the poor residents of the area,” the DPCC chief said.