Roof collapse kills infant, five of family injured in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 2-month-old infant girl died while her parents and three siblings sustained injuries after a portion of their home’s dilapidated roof collapsed on them after heavy rainfall in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, an official said on Friday.

Sharing details, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the roof collapse at DDA flats in Kalkaji was reported at 7.50 am following which the police rushed to the scene.

“The incident occurred at Churiya Mohalla, near Balmiki mandir village Tughlakabad,” the senior officer said, adding that as per preliminary enquiry, the incident occurred around 3 am on Friday.

“The single-storey house is situated in a narrow lane and is an old construction. The plaster on the roof of one room fell down over the family when they were sleeping,” the senior officer added.

The injured family members were identified as Sonu, his wife and three children aged nine, five, and four years, while their 2-month-old infant daughter, identified as Ikra, who was only born in May was the sole casualty in the accident. According to the police, the family is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Man killed as marble slab on Jain temple roof falls

A 20-year-old man died after a heavy marble slab, a part of the roof of the Digambar Jain Temple in east Delhi’s Shahdara district, fell on his head.

According to a senior police official, the incident occurred around 10.20 am at the main road in front of the Digambar Jain Mandir, Gali No2 in Gandhi Nagar area when some Jain devotees were standing on the street.

“All of a sudden, a portion of rooftop ‘gubandh’ (white marble stone) got detached from the main roof of the temple and fell in the street. One heavy marble stone hit one Kunal Jain on his head. He sustained grievous injuries and was immediately taken to Goyal Hospital at Geeta Colony where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said, adding, a case has been registered.