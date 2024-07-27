Student dies, few others feared trapped as water fills basement of UPSC coaching institute in Delhi

NEW DELHI: One female student was feared found dead, and a few others are feared trapped after the basement of a coaching institute in Old Rajendra Nagar, central Delhi,was flooded on Saturday evening.
According to the initial reports, water flooded the basement due to heavy rains.
According to a Fire Department official, they received a distress call at 7 p.m. about flooding in the basement of the Rao IAS Coaching Institute. In response, seven fire tenders and rescue vehicles were dispatched to the site.
Local police also arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue efforts.
"There is the possibility of two students being trapped in the water," the DFS officer told this newspaper, adding that a rescue operation is being jointly carried out by the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and fire brigade.
NDRF team is currently pumping the water out from the basement.
Delhi Minister Atishi in a post on X, said the the basement got flooded after heavy rain and the local AAP MLA, Durgesh Pathak has reached the coaching centre.
Further details are awaited.