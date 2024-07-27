Student dies, few others feared trapped as water fills basement of UPSC coaching institute in Delhi

NEW DELHI: One female student was feared found dead, and a few others are feared trapped after the basement of a coaching institute in Old Rajendra Nagar, central Delhi,was flooded on Saturday evening.

According to the initial reports, water flooded the basement due to heavy rains.

According to a Fire Department official, they received a distress call at 7 p.m. about flooding in the basement of the Rao IAS Coaching Institute. In response, seven fire tenders and rescue vehicles were dispatched to the site.