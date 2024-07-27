When science is the muse: Akhila Ramnarayan's tribute to Oliver Sack

As scholar and musician Akhila Ramnarayan finished reading Oliver Sack’s third essay, My Periodic Table, an idea to write a song around the same, sprung up in her mind. Intertwined in thoughts about the acclaimed late author and neurologist, the periodic element of bismuth (a chemical element that is the subject of focus in the essay) and more, Akhila, part of the musical duo Starcracker, which also features musician Doug Carraway, has co-written a song titled ‘Bismuth’ with Doug, as an ode to Oliver and his literary piece. Ahead of the single’s release, along with the release of a subsequent podcast episode exploring the song and its subject, we chat with Akhila about the song, what it means to her, the musical treatment that they’ve gone for, and more. Excerpts from a conversation:

Tell us about the lyrics of the song. How do the extracts from Oliver Sacks’ essay tie into it?

I wrote the lyrics for ‘Bismuth’ in May 2023, the day I read four essays by Oliver Sacks written after his cancer diagnosis. The lyrics of the song are inspired in particular by the third essay, My Periodic Table, in which Oliver writes about the element bismuth - which is often overlooked, he says, by metal lovers. To Oliver, the periodic table represented permanence in the face of life’s transience, as did the night sky “powdered with stars” (John Milton’s phrase, as he tells us). I was struck by the beauty of his mind and imagination, the deeply felt love that flowed from his pen (he wrote by hand) towards all animate and inanimate things at a time when he knew his days were numbered. It felt vital and urgent to commemorate 83, bismuth’s atomic number, and the year Sacks never lived to see. I felt like I was interleaving many voices in the writing - that of Sacks, his loved ones, bismuth, the universe - as much as I was singing in my own. It was transformative.