Delhi UPSC aspirants' deaths: When dreams die young & fall victim to negligence

NEW DELHI: 25-year-old Shreya Yadav was a BSc Agriculture graduate and the eldest among three siblings. She came to Delhi only two months back with dreams of a brighter life, of becoming a civil servant. She died on Sunday in the waterlogged basement of a coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar in west Delhi.

Shreya’s grieving uncle Dharmendra Yadav said, “If the administration continues to work like this, who will send their children out to study?”

Adding that he learnt about the incident through news channels.

“Her phone was switched off. The coaching centre’s number was not reachable,” he said.

“I reached the place where she stayed, but her room was locked. I went to the coaching centre where I met a police officer who asked me to go to RML Hospital. At the hospital, I was not allowed to see her body,” he said.

Agony of loss

Yadav said only parents know the agony of such loss. “I demand a case of murder against the owner of the coaching institute,” he said.

The parents of 25-year-old Tanya Soni from Telangana were inconsolable. “We have not seen our daughter,” they cried inconsolably.

Tanya, a student of Delhi University, was staying at a women’s hostel.

The third victim was 29-year-old Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala. As per police officers, he was pursuing PhD in Arts and Aesthetics from JNU.