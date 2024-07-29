Mantra for happiness

My NRI friend walked into the kitchen with the glass of water I served him. ‘There is a fly in the water”. ‘No,’ I denied saying ‘It is mineral water.’ It turned out he mistook a shadow of something, and the water was fine. However, he did not take a sip.

As he was habitual to a different lifestyle, I felt tense and served him khichdi and vegetables which he found spicy. While watching him taking out the tiny peppercorns, I promised myself the next meal would be in a restaurant. Our conversation soon moved toward the direction of the unavailability of organic food, especially seaweed protein.

I exhaled as he left. While enjoying a box of aniseed-flavoured chocolate-coated ginger that he had brought, I started thinking about my choice of food. I like eating healthy, however, being rigid and dogmatic towards food habits defeats the purpose of a cheerful living. To maintain good health and a proper mental sanity, it is important to relax and keep faith in ourselves and the world around us. Taking stress often damages our body by releasing the cortisol which mitigates the ill effects of rigorous eating.

The hack is simple. A better life that includes health, wealth, romance, promotion, travel, and others is proportional to the ‘chilling’ you allow yourself. Hence, it is important to relax if you want to be prosperous in your life. A good life is nothing but a result of your self-expression in the moments you are living in.

Hence, learning the art of becoming yourself is necessary. When something feels too difficult to pull off, we get out of sync and when we complain, we lose the plot. When we are happy and at ease, we are doing things right. So pay attention to that delicious cesspool of joy bubbling up inside you. The path to nirvana is in your smile and I love how good it makes you look.