Admission process at Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru to kick off this week

NEW DELHI: After the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET-UG 2024 results on Sunday, admissions to various undergraduate programmes in universities in the national capital are set to kick off soon.

Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru are expected to commence the second phase of its delayed undergraduate admission process in the next three days.

Admission into the two central universities have been postponed due to delays in the release of results by the NTA. Officials at the two premier universities said they are yet to receive the result data from conducting agency.

The academic session, which was due to start in August, will likely commence in early September for UG courses at both universities, as per officials, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi University (DU) is holding admission for over 71, 000 seats across its over 65 colleges through CUET UG.

JNU too is admitting students to various undergraduate programmes based on CUET marks, including BA (Hons) in Foreign Languages and BSc-MSc integrated programmes.

Currently, around 2,64,000 students have registered for the first phase of admission on the Common Seat Allocation System portal.

In DU, the first phase of admission commenced on May 28. However, the delay in releasing the CUET UG results postponed the start of phase two of admissions.

Abha Dev Habib, Associate Professor, Miranda House said, “Delay in the CUET-UG results has delayed the academic calendar of all public universities. Ever since its implementation, CUET has acted as a barrier for many students, boosted coaching mafia and proved to be an inefficient way of admissions.”