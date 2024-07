Delhi coaching centre deaths: Protest by IAS aspirants, locals enters day 3

NEW DELHI: Civil services aspirants and locals continued their protest outside Rau's coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar for the third day on Tuesday.

They are protesting against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the management of Rau's IAS Study Circle, where three students died after the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday.

"We will continue our protest against coaching centres which are not following rules and putting the lives of many students like us in danger," a protester, Ayush, said.

He said a few police officers were advising students to go home and prepare for their exams.