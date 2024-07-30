Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj blames Chief Secretary for drain desilting negligence amid monsoon waterlogging crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid war of words over de-silting of drains in the national capital, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that he wrote several times since February to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for drain desilting but he evaded responding to the matter.

The Delhi government had alleged that the issue of de-silting of drains is being raised and it has not been carried out the way it should have been done. To avoid the problem of water logging in the coming monsoon, Bharadwaj had issued a notice on February 6 for a meeting of all departments for chalking out a comprehensive strategy to prevent waterlogging during monsoon.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said drain de-silting work in the city has not been carried out the way it should have and blamed the “negligence” of officials for the death of the three civil service aspirants due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

“The meeting was scheduled for February 13 but not even one IAS officer turned up. Only executive engineers of departments were present,” said the minister.

Bharadwaj said he wrote a note on February 23 to take action against the heads of departments for not attending the meeting but he did not do anything.