L-G Saxena announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of flood victims in Delhi coaching centre

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of three civil services aspirants who died after flooding of the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. According to a Raj Niwas statement, the L-G, who met the students protesting over the tragic incident, also assured action against responsible officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) within 24 hours.

A Joint Task Force of MCD and DFS, constituted under the order of the Delhi High Court in the fire incident at a coaching centre at Mukherjee Nagar earlier this year, will also undertake a survey of all buildings in Rajinder Nagar area, it said.

Saxena visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students who explained their grievances. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been announced, the statement said.

The L-G also promised for putting in place a regulatory mechanism for rationalizing and fixing rent as soon as possible, over the complaint of protesters that they were charged exorbitant rents. “The grievances of students regarding exorbitant rentals, fee and electricity charges will be looked into by a committee. Fixation of upper limits will be undertaken as a long-term measure,” the statement said.