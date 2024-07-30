Shalmali Kholgade, Bhumika Anantharaman release multilingual track ‘Follow’

Who knew the fusion of multiple languages and cultures could be so dazzling? Shalmali Kholgade, famous for hits like ‘Balam Pichkari’ and ‘Paresan’, and more along with Bhumika Anantharaman, a streaming sensation, have teamed up for the new single, ‘Follow’. This multilingual track, featuring English, Marathi and Tamil lyrics with Afrobeat influences, inspires listeners to follow their passions.

Tell us more about ‘Follow’ and the themes explored in the song.

Shalmali: The main theme is following something you love. For the three of us — Pixl (co-producer), Bhoomika, and I — that’s music.

Bhumika: For me, it’s about following music and the spirituality within it. The record is translucent, allowing for various interpretations.

How important is a song like this for today’s listeners?

Shalmali: Honestly, we didn’t have an agenda. We just felt the need to sing in our mother tongues.

Bhumika: Being multilingual, this song is culturally relevant for many. I connect with different parts of myself through my multicultural upbringing. The song ties well with pop culture and the trending Afro genre while staying true to our cultural identities.

The music video looks visually aesthetic.

Shalmali: We aimed for a blend of ethnic elements through jewellery and kept the clothing basic. I wore a maang tika and a nose ring, which (although not a very traditional Marathi nose ring), added a traditional touch.

Bhumika: The visual aspect was Shalmali’s vision. We both wore blazers to keep a common element. I added Tamil cultural aspects with jasmine flowers in my hair. We perfectly blended modern and ethnic styles.