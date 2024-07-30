Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order of granting divorce to famous chef Kunal Kapur

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order stayed the Delhi High Court's verdict of granting divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur.

While staying the Delhi HC's April verdict, which ordered divorce to the parties, a two-judge Bench of the top court, led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice SVN Bhatti, issued notice and sought the response of Kunal Kapur after his wife moved the top court against the High Court verdict and challenged the same before it.

It is important and pertinent to note here that the Delhi High Court had in April granted divorce to the celebrity chef on grounds of cruelty by his wife. Following this, Kunal Kapur's wife moved the apex court by filing an appeal.

While granting divorce, the HC in its verdict had observed that Kapur's wife's conduct towards him was devoid of dignity and empathy.

The Supreme Court on Monday while staying the divorce, also clarified and referred the case to the Supreme Court Mediation Centre for exploring the slightest possibility of out of court settlement between parties if any.

As per rules, if the settlement between the parties fails, then the apex court would hear from both the sides and pass order / verdict accordingly.