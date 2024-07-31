15-year-old dies after being trapped in kneading machine in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl died after she was trapped in a kneading machine at a shop in the Rohini area used for making dough to prepare Momos, an official said on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the police have arrested one person, identified as Rajesh Kumar.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said a PCR call was received at Begumpur police station at 7.18 pm on Tuesday regarding the causality near Hanuman Chowk. The police immediately reached the spot in Naveen Vihar, Begumpur, where one unresponsive injured girl was found trapped inside a kneading machine.

"The unresponsive girl was shifted to hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors," the DCP said, adding the dead body was later preserved in the hospital.

The officer said that the preliminary inquiry into the incident revealed that a unit for making Momos, Chaap and Spring Rolls, etc. was running in the said premises. "The girl got trapped in the kneading machine while she was working there," the officer said.

Accordingly, the police, based on the circumstances, registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Juvenile Justice Act and arrested the person who was running the said shop. Further probe is on, the official added.