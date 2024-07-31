Delhi adds 320 new electric buses to public transport fleet

NEW DELHI: Delhi inducted 320 new 12-meter electric buses into its public transportation fleet, bringing the total number of buses in the fleet to 7,683. L-G VK Saxena, along with Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday flagged off the electric buses from Baansera in Sarai Kale Khan.
With this addition, the number of electric buses in the Delhi government fleet has now risen to 1,970. The fleet now comprises 5,713 CNG buses and 1,970 electric buses.
On this occasion, the transport minister said, “The induction of these new electric buses marks a significant step towards our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener Delhi. These buses are not only environment-friendly but also equipped with the latest safety and convenience features.”
“We are launching 320 electric buses. I feel that if pollution needs to be reduced in Delhi, public transport needs to be strengthened and this is a step in that direction,” L-G Saxena said during the flag-off event.
The transport minister said the new buses would be stationed at the depots in Sukhdev Vihar, Kalkaji and Naraina. “The induction of these buses means that we have achieved a target of having 25% electric buses in the fleet,” he said, adding, by the end of 2025, Delhi aims to have 80% of its bus fleet electric-powered, he added.