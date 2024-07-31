Delhi coaching centre deaths: UPSC aspirants meet MCD commissioner, 'outsiders' removed from protest

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday removed a few "outsiders" from a protest site in Rajinder Nagar, where hundreds have been demonstrating to seek justice following the deaths of three civil services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle.

According to a police officer, over a dozen individuals were removed from the protest site as they were identified as "outsiders" and not students of any coaching institute.

Meanwhile, a delegation of UPSC aspirants met MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar at the agency headquarters here on Wednesday amid protests that have erupted following the death of three students at a coaching centre in the national capital.

The students have approached Kumar to discuss the poor safety measures at several coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives, among other issues.

The meeting is currently underway, a civic body official said.

The protest to seek justice for the three students who died at the coaching centre on July 27, which has seen participation from more than 400 civil services aspirants, has been ongoing since Sunday under heavy police deployment.