Delhi court takes note of chargesheet against CM aide in assault case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has taken formal note of a comprehensive chargesheet spanning over 500 pages against Bibhav Kumar, an aide to CM Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal of the Tis Hazari Court acknowledged the final report on Tuesday and scheduled the matter for the scrutiny of documents on August 24. The court has also instructed that a copy of the chargesheet be provided to Kumar.

On July 16, Delhi Police submitted a 500-page chargesheet against Kumar before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal, which included testimonies from about 50 witnesses.

Swati Maliwal had alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her, kicked her in the chest, dragged her and made threats on May 13 when she visited the chief minister’s residence, according to FIR lodged by the Delhi Police.

On the other hand, Kumar in his complaint alleged that the former Delhi Commission for Women chief “forcefully and illegally” trespassed into the CM’s house and created “ruckus” and “falsely implicated” him in the assault case.