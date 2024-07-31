Delhi Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is set to hear the anticipatory bail plea moved by IAS trainee Puja Khedkar today. Khedkar is facing allegations of fabricating her identity to exceed the permissible number of attempts at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

The case which was scheduled for hearing before additional sessions judge Devender Kumar Jangala on Tuesday was postponed. Delhi Police counsel informed the sessions court that a Special Public Prosecutor has been appointed to argue the case and will be available on Wednesday. Following this development, the judge adjourned the hearing to Wednesday, scheduling it for 10 am.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had registered an FIR against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly cheating the UPSC. The FIR has been registered for availing more than the number of permissible attempts in the civil services examination by forging identity documents, officials said on Friday.

According to official sources, the case was registered under sections of forgery, cheating, IT Act and disability act by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.